Photo by: Andrea Cordes | Photographer

Ferris men’s tennis remains on top the GLIAC with an undefeated two-game homestand against conference foes Northwood and Wayne State.

The Bulldogs swept perennial Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (GLIAC) title contender Northwood on Friday, April 7, and defeated Wayne State 5-4 on Sunday, April 9, to remain undefeated in conference.

Historically, Ferris and the Northwood Timberwolves have been the two top dawgs in the GLIAC with the Bulldogs winning the GLIAC title from 1983-1994. The Wolves took the crown in 1995 and didn’t relinquish it for the next 19 years until the Bulldogs snatched it back in 2015. The Bulldogs are still on top two years later after a 9-0 victory.

“There was a lot of hype coming into this match,” Ferris senior Raleigh Grossbaum said. “[Northwood’s] a perennial powerhouse. We tried to stay simple; played the percentages, looked for their weaknesses, utilized our strengths.”

Wayne State took Ferris to the last match when junior Vasil Surduk earned a second flight win in a third-set tie-breaker.

The Bulldogs earned wins in the top two doubles flights, along with singles victories in the fifth and sixth flights by junior Daniil Tarantinov and freshman Pablo Munoz respectively. The Warriors took third flight doubles, as well as first, third and fourth flight singles to tie the match at 4-4. Surduk’s victory put the Bulldogs up 5-4.

These victories improve Ferris’s record to 14-2 and land the Dawgs at No. 15 in the nation. Dominance has been a theme for the Bulldogs as they have six sweeps on the year. Nine of their 14 wins have been by score of 8-1 or better.

“We have a lot of talented players,” head coach Danny Hunt said. “Our three through six, essentially we could take them out and insert a new two or three people in there and get similar results.”

Hunt has a ‘simple’ motto when it comes to tennis. “Simple is powerful.” He emphasizes fundamentals of tennis, execution and positioning to his players which is evident in their performance.

Hunt said, “We’re focusing on execution, setting ourselves up and getting in the right positions. We can’t execute if we’re not in the right positions.”

The Dawgs executed well during their only home matchups. The feel of the court and the fans give huge advantages to Ferris.

Grossbaum said, “We know how the balls are gonna bounce; we know every nook and cranny of our courts so that’s a huge advantage. Also, the fans. It’s a lot easier to dig out of a hole with fans cheering you on.”

The Dawgs will be on an Ohio road trip starting Thursday, April 13, against Edinboro in Canton. The regular season will conclude that Friday and Saturday against GLIAC foes Walsh and Tiffin on April 14 and 15 respectively.