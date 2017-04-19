News Briefs

Posted by on April 19, 2017 in News, News Briefs.

Torchbearer Awards
Ferris’ Center for Leadership, Activities and Career Services (CLACS) office will be hosting the annual Torchbearer Award Ceremony 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20. This yearly event provides an opportunity to recognize outstanding Ferris students, faculty and staff. The event is open for anyone to attend. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. in UCB 202 and attire for the event is business-casual.

Media festival
Media professionals from around the region will flock to Ferris to take part in a day-long event hosted by the Ferris School of Digital Media and the Media Communication Association registered student organization (RSO). The event will take place Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the IRC. For a full schedule, visit the Ferris Media Festival Facebook page.