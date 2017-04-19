News Briefs

Torchbearer Awards

Ferris’ Center for Leadership, Activities and Career Services (CLACS) office will be hosting the annual Torchbearer Award Ceremony 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20. This yearly event provides an opportunity to recognize outstanding Ferris students, faculty and staff. The event is open for anyone to attend. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. in UCB 202 and attire for the event is business-casual.

Media festival

Media professionals from around the region will flock to Ferris to take part in a day-long event hosted by the Ferris School of Digital Media and the Media Communication Association registered student organization (RSO). The event will take place Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the IRC. For a full schedule, visit the Ferris Media Festival Facebook page.