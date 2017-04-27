Chat with the Chief: See ya!

I’ve spent the last two years as editor in chief of the Ferris State Torch, but this will be the last issue published under my leadership.

I’d like to keep my final days as a lame duck leader largely free of cliché, so I’ll keep this short.

Thank you to every current or former staff member to ever step foot in the Torch office. This paper doesn’t exist without your tireless efforts.

Thank you to our adviser, Steven Fox, for allowing me to make and learn from my own mistakes. Often.

And most importantly, thank you to our readers for giving these words meaning. The Torch is nothing but lining for a birdcage or fuel for a fire without each of you.