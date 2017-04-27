News Briefs

PIGNIC

The Office of Multicultural Student Services (OMSS) will be holding their annual PIGNIC to celebrate the end of a successful academic year. There will be free food, music and games. The event is set to take place Saturday, April 29, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the North Quad. The rain location is the IRC connecter.

Fallen Officer 5k

Lambda Alpha Epsilon (LAE) will be hosting their annual 5k run/walk in honor of fallen officers in the line of duty. All proceeds will go to the Jessica Nagle-Wilson scholarship fund, which is awarded to a Ferris criminal justice student each year. Prizes for top runners will be given out at the race, which will take place Sunday, April 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northend Riverside Park in Big Rapids. Contact Jessica Wilhelm at fallenofficermemorial5k@gmail.com for more information.