News Briefs

Posted by on April 27, 2017 in News, News Briefs.

PIGNIC
The Office of Multicultural Student Services (OMSS) will be holding their annual PIGNIC to celebrate the end of a successful academic year. There will be free food, music and games. The event is set to take place Saturday, April 29, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the North Quad. The rain location is the IRC connecter.

Fallen Officer 5k
Lambda Alpha Epsilon (LAE) will be hosting their annual 5k run/walk in honor of fallen officers in the line of duty. All proceeds will go to the Jessica Nagle-Wilson scholarship fund, which is awarded to a Ferris criminal justice student each year. Prizes for top runners will be given out at the race, which will take place Sunday, April 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northend Riverside Park in Big Rapids. Contact Jessica Wilhelm at fallenofficermemorial5k@gmail.com for more information.