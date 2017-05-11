Exploring the world

As flowers bloom and stressful finals are graded, some Ferris students pack their bags to gain new skills studying abroad and interning through international organizations.

For many students, internships are met with excitement as classroom learning is combined with job experience. Most college programs require the completion of an internship before graduation and some students choose to fulfill this requirement during the summer months.

Ferris Spanish junior Jillian Weemaes is one such student. She will be living with two different host families as she interns in Puerto Lopez, Ecuador, assisting an English teacher with her classes and helping out around the school.

“I want to teach English as a Second Language and work with immigrants and refugees as my career. The benefits of an international internship are immense. For one I get to use, practice, and improve my Spanish for two months. I also get to be immersed in the Ecuadorian culture, learning from them as they learn from me. I get to assist and teach my own English classes,” said Weemaes. “I will not be paid for my work but the benefits outweigh any kind of monetary benefit in my book.” Studying abroad is another venture in which students can experience other cultures all over the world. This summer, Ferris is offering the opportunity for students to take classes in different countries such as France, El Salvador, Italy, Spain, Haiti, Scotland, Russia, Sweden and Costa Rica.