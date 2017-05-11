Start summer with a BANG

Promotional Photo

While students ponder whether to spend their summer relaxing or working, BANGS Shoes provides an opportunity to do both.

With a focus on adventure, encouragement and connection, BANGS Shoes founder Hannah Davis is passionate about affecting social change and gaining Ferris student involvement.

“You basically get a discount on our shoes for running around and taking pictures of your adventures in them,” BANGS Shoes Public Relations Specialist Mari Meier said.

By hand-selecting the entrepreneurs that receive a donation, businesses are given the chance to grow, allowing the local economy to grow in return. Investing 20 percent of their profits to entrepreneurs around the globe, 600 entrepreneurs have been helped in 63 countries.

“What’s unique about BANGS Shoes is that we focus on helping people help themselves,” Davis said.

BANGS Shoes gives students an opportunity to boost their resume by joining the Brand Ambassador program. Ferris television and digital media production junior Lauren Stefl is one student who has experienced the benefits, shoe discounts and an opportunity for networking.