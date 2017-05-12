Chat with the chief: Welcome to the jungle

Hey Bulldogs, welcome back to campus! My name is Angie and I will be the Editor in Chief of the Torch for the 2017-18 academic year. To tell you a little about me, I am from Cleveland, Ohio, I will be starting my senior year at Ferris in the business administration and human resources program and I have worked at the Torch pretty much the whole time I have been in college. I love it here. That being said, I want to give a little advice to the incoming freshmen. Number one: get involved.

There are going to be literally dozens of events each week where you will have the opportunity to meet new people, try new things and consume free food. There will never be a time in your life where there is that much of those three things concentrated in one place, so take advantage of it. Number two: wait to buy the textbook. Number three: lower your expectations. High school teachers like to build up how hard college is going to be. Don’t get me wrong, it can be challenging (especially with the wrong professor), but you’re probably going to be taking mostly intro-level and gen-ed courses. To be honest, the biggest threat to your GPA is you. Manage your time, write everything down and Don’t. Skip. Class.

College is new, exciting and totally terrifying. Make the most of it, keep your chin up and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Now a little advice for everyone else. The Torch is a campus newspaper. Our stories come from the things you do and the news that you create.