Going down in history

The second moment comes to us by way of the hockey rink, this time against a different rival in Minnesota State. Ranked second nationally at the time, Minnesota State knocked the Dawgs out of the playoff picture during the 2014-15 season and have consistently beat the Dawgs on their home ice.

Not being able to win through the first eight games of the 2016- 17 season, the Bulldogs were finally able to pick up a huge win over Minnesota State where former forward Gerald Mayhew slid in the game winner with a minute left for his second goal of the game. The victory was the first time that the Bulldogs beat Minnesota State on their turf in all of Mayhew’s Bulldog career.

For the third moment, we make our way over to the hardwood where the women of the Ferris State volleyball program guard their turf. There’s nothing fancy about this moment as we recall when the women blew out the Ashland Eagles in the GLIAC Tournament Championship game 3-0 to win their third consecutive GLIAC Tourney Title.