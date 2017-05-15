Michigan summer 2017 concerts

20: Primus 20 Monroe Live, Grand Rapids, MI

21: Tech N9ne 20 Monroe Live, Grand Rapids, MI

27: George Benson & Kenny G Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mt. Pleasant, MI

June

3: Bill Maher Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, Mt. Pleasant, MI

11: Lizzo The Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids, MI

15: Tim McGraw Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

17: Founders Fest 2017 Founders Brewing Company, Grand Rapids, MI

19: Avenged Sevenfold Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, Mt. Pleasant, MI

25: Red Hot Chili Peppers Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

July

17: Lamb of God 20 Monroe Live, Grand Rapids, MI

19: Barenaked Ladies Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI

20: Keith Urban Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, Mt. Pleasant, MI

August

12: Brad Paisley Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, Mt. Pleasant, MI

12: Taking Back Sunday The Intersection, Grand Rapids, MI

17: Tegan and Sara Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI

18: Simple Plan The Intersection, Grand Rapids, MI

Free Concerts in Big Rapids

Pocket Park: every Friday from June through September from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. South of 125 N. Michigan Ave.