Summer drinking list

Vodka Strawberry Lemonade:
Ingredients
1 bottle of stoli strawberry vodka
1 container of frozen minute maid lime/ lemonade grenadine to add color
1 lime/orange wedge for garnish Directions
Chop little pieces of a lemon and strawberries and add them to a cocktail glass Add simple syrup and mash everything up with muddler
Add some ice and vodka
Give it a good shake
Add the mixture to a glass and top it off with the soda
Mix it with a spoon
Strawberry Daiquiri:
Ingredients
1 cup light rum
2 cups frozen strawberries
1/3 cup superfine sugar
1⁄2 cup lime juice
1⁄4 cup triple sec
Directions
Place strawberries in blender
Add sugar, rum, triple sec, and lime juice
Add more strawberries if needed to obtain a smooth consistency
Pour into a chilled or frozen glass
Pina Colada:
Ingredients
3 oz. light rum
6 oz. pineapple juice
2 ounces coconut cream
2 cups of ice Pineapple and maraschino cherries for garnish
Directions
Combine: rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, and ice
Blend until smooth
Pour into a hurricane or high ball glass Garnish with a slice of pineapple/cherries
Vodka and Raspberry Lemonade:
Ingredients
1 1⁄2 ounces vodka (citrus flavored recommended)
5 fresh raspberries
4 oz. lemonade
1 teaspoon sugar
Directions
In cocktail shaker, muddle raspberries and sugar
Add vodka and lemonade and shake until well mixed
Pour over ice in a highball glass
Garnish with a twist of lemon and fresh raspberry
Cranberry Apple Vodka:
Ingredients
1.5 oz. Smirnoff Green Apple flavored Vodka
3 oz cranberry juice
Directions
Fill glass with ice
Add Smirnoff Green Apple Vodka and Cranberry juice
Stir well
Drunken Melon Balls:
Ingredients
1 cantaloupe
1 Honey dew melon
1 watermelon (small, seedless) 1 cup Pineapple Juice
1 cup Raspberry vodka (or any fruit flavored vodka)
1⁄2 cup Triple Sec
Directions
Slice the fruit in half and remove the seeds from the cantaloupe/honeydew Use a melon baller to scoop out the melons
Place in a shallow container with a lid Add pineapple juice
Pour in raspberry vodka and triple sec Toss the fruit and arrange so that the melons are submerged
Cover and freeze (or just chill them) “Serve” when ready
Blackberry Mojito:
Ingredients
2 oz. white rum
2 oz. club soda
1⁄2 oz. lime juice, or 3 lime wedges
6-7 mint leaves
3 blackberries
3⁄4 oz. simple syrup (1 tablespoon of sugar)
Cup of ice
Directions
In a Boston shaker, muddle limes, mint leaves, blackberries, and simple syrup until pulverized
Add rum and ice and shake for 10 seconds
Pour contents into a glass (no straining) and top with two oz. of club soda
Stir and garnish with mint leave and blackberry