Summer drinking list

Garnish with a twist of lemon and fresh raspberry

Pour over ice in a highball glass

Add vodka and lemonade and shake until well mixed

In cocktail shaker, muddle raspberries and sugar

Pour into a hurricane or high ball glass Garnish with a slice of pineapple/cherries

2 cups of ice Pineapple and maraschino cherries for garnish

Pour into a chilled or frozen glass

Add more strawberries if needed to obtain a smooth consistency

Mix it with a spoon

Add the mixture to a glass and top it off with the soda

Add some ice and vodka

Chop little pieces of a lemon and strawberries and add them to a cocktail glass Add simple syrup and mash everything up with muddler

1 container of frozen minute maid lime/ lemonade grenadine to add color

1 cup Raspberry vodka (or any fruit flavored vodka)

1⁄2 cup Triple Sec

Directions

Slice the fruit in half and remove the seeds from the cantaloupe/honeydew Use a melon baller to scoop out the melons

Place in a shallow container with a lid Add pineapple juice

Pour in raspberry vodka and triple sec Toss the fruit and arrange so that the melons are submerged

Cover and freeze (or just chill them) “Serve” when ready

Blackberry Mojito:

Ingredients

2 oz. white rum

2 oz. club soda

1⁄2 oz. lime juice, or 3 lime wedges

6-7 mint leaves

3 blackberries

3⁄4 oz. simple syrup (1 tablespoon of sugar)

Cup of ice

Directions

In a Boston shaker, muddle limes, mint leaves, blackberries, and simple syrup until pulverized

Add rum and ice and shake for 10 seconds

Pour contents into a glass (no straining) and top with two oz. of club soda

Stir and garnish with mint leave and blackberry