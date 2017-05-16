Summer drinking list

Quench your thirst with these drink recipes!

Posted by on May 16, 2017 in Lifestyles, Summer, Top Stories.

Graphics by: Jordan Lodge | Production Manager

Vodka Strawberry Lemonade:

Ingredients

1 bottle of stoli strawberry vodka

1 container of frozen minute maid lime/ lemonade grenadine to add color

1 lime/orange wedge for garnish Directions

Chop little pieces of a lemon and strawberries and add them to a cocktail glass Add simple syrup and mash everything up with muddler

Add some ice and vodka

Give it a good shake

Add the mixture to a glass and top it off with the soda

Mix it with a spoon

Strawberry Daiquiri:

Ingredients

1 cup light rum

2 cups frozen strawberries

1/3 cup superfine sugar

1⁄2 cup lime juice

1⁄4 cup triple sec

Directions

Place strawberries in blender

Add sugar, rum, triple sec, and lime juice

Add more strawberries if needed to obtain a smooth consistency

Pour into a chilled or frozen glass

Pina Colada:

Ingredients

3 oz. light rum

6 oz. pineapple juice

2 ounces coconut cream

2 cups of ice Pineapple and maraschino cherries for garnish

Directions

Combine: rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, and ice

Blend until smooth

Pour into a hurricane or high ball glass Garnish with a slice of pineapple/cherries

Vodka and Raspberry Lemonade:

Ingredients

1 1⁄2 ounces vodka (citrus flavored recommended)

5 fresh raspberries

4 oz. lemonade

1 teaspoon sugar

Directions

In cocktail shaker, muddle raspberries and sugar

Add vodka and lemonade and shake until well mixed

Pour over ice in a highball glass

Garnish with a twist of lemon and fresh raspberry

Cranberry Apple Vodka:

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Smirnoff Green Apple flavored Vodka

3 oz cranberry juice

Directions

Fill glass with ice

Add Smirnoff Green Apple Vodka and Cranberry juice

Stir well

Drunken Melon Balls:

Ingredients

1 cantaloupe

1 Honey dew melon

1 watermelon (small, seedless) 1 cup Pineapple Juice

1 cup Raspberry vodka (or any fruit flavored vodka)

1⁄2 cup Triple Sec

Directions

Slice the fruit in half and remove the seeds from the cantaloupe/honeydew Use a melon baller to scoop out the melons

Place in a shallow container with a lid Add pineapple juice

Pour in raspberry vodka and triple sec Toss the fruit and arrange so that the melons are submerged

Cover and freeze (or just chill them) “Serve” when ready

Blackberry Mojito:

Ingredients

2 oz. white rum

2 oz. club soda

1⁄2 oz. lime juice, or 3 lime wedges

6-7 mint leaves

3 blackberries

3⁄4 oz. simple syrup (1 tablespoon of sugar)

Cup of ice

Directions

In a Boston shaker, muddle limes, mint leaves, blackberries, and simple syrup until pulverized

Add rum and ice and shake for 10 seconds

Pour contents into a glass (no straining) and top with two oz. of club soda

Stir and garnish with mint leave and blackberry