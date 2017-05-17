Danny Collins – Sports Reporter

I am a senior at Ferris State majoring in the field of sports communication with a concentration in multimedia journalism and broadcasting with a minor in integrated marketing communication. I am from Plymouth, Michigan, which is located on the east side of the state. I am currently a student-athlete here at Ferris State on the football team. I play cornerback on defense. At the Ferris State Torch I am a sports reporter. In my free time I like to watch horror movies, listen to country music and hip-hop and hangout with friends.