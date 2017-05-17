Katlin Merby – Lifestyles Reporter

Kat’s the name and the stage is where I hope to find my fame. I’m from Troy, Michigan and will be starting my sophomore year in the music industry management program here at Ferris State. I would love to end up writing for a music magazine some day such as Rolling Stone or Billboard, so I assumed getting a job writing for the Torch would be a great way to practice. My life in high school was consumed by the dance team I was on for 4 years and orchestra. We got to perform at Carnegie hall one time. I still attempt to keep up with dance and music in college. In college you will most likely find me sleeping, eating, with friends or dancing in any place I can.