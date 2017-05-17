Megell Strayhorn – Visual Content

I’m a junior from the west suburbs of Chicago. I’m currently working towards a marketing degree at Ferris and holding a photography position at the the Torch. Photography became one of my passions during high school when I began photographing my sneaker collection and posting it to Instagram. I was able to develop quite a following which included almost 21,000 people at its peak. At that point, companies were compensating me with money and products in exchange for promoting their offerings. I’d say that’s when it clicked to me what marketing was and the impact that it could have. Right now I’m marketing for a brand new mobile app called Mogo, a social networking platform with a competitive spin on it. (Available in the App Store, it has an orange logo!)