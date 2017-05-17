Samantha Cavotta – Visual Content

My name is Samantha Cavotta. I am going into my junior year at Ferris and I am a pre-pharmacy major. I don’t really have a hometown as ever since I was young, my parents have moved me all around the country. I was born in Indiana, spent most of my life around upstate New York and four years ago moved to Grand Blanc, Michigan and this past year my family moved again to South Lyon, Michigan. I have a number of different interests, my major one being travel where I can take photos of the places I have seen. I am also a first violin in The orchestra here at Ferris.