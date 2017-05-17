Samuel McNeill – Cartoonist

I am a sophomore majoring in the pre-optometry program. I am originally from Nashville, Michigan, and am a second-generation student at Ferris. In my free time, I like to critically analyze movies (I could debate The Lord of The Rings vs. Star Wars for weeks), read books about history (I know more about the English monarchy in the middle ages than our current political climate), perform in plays and musicals (particularly Shakespeare), and play guitar. I am the cartoonist here at the Torch, and most of my comics are based on actual occurrences in the daily lives of myself and my friends.