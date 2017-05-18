Pen to paper

Three seniors from this season’s Ferris hockey team joined the professional ranks earlier this year. With their first season since signing their contracts wrapping up, the former Bulldogs are starting to get a feel for what their futures could hold.

Fan-favorite forward Gerald Mayhew inked a contract with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and it appears no matter where he goes, it will always be GerryTime.

Mayhew was a star in his time with the Bulldogs, leading the team in scoring for the past three seasons, including 17 goals and 18 assists as a senior. In his first season with Iowa, Mayhew has put up some solid numbers by finding twine six times and adding an assist through 17 games.

Two of Mayhew’s Ferris teammates, forward Jared VanWormer and defenseman Ryan Lowney, also signed professional contracts.

VanWormer had an impressive finish to his career at Ferris, recording nine goals and 14 assists in his final campaign. Lowney was an impact player on the defensive side as a senior scoring two goals on the 78 shots he had on goal.