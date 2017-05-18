The top of top Dawgs

Sieler broke Ferris records for sacks and tackles for loss in his 2016 sophomore campaign while anchoring a defense that led the GLIAC in rush defense.

Sieler also contributed 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss which broke records set by current New Orleans Saint and former Ferris Bulldog Justin Zimmer a year prior.

Sieler is part of a stout defensive line featuring 330-pound tackle Chris Okoye and defensive end Marquis Dawsey. The Bulldogs allowed 106.5 rush yards per game in 2016 and had the most sacks in the GLIAC with 42. Sieler and the crew contributed to Ferris causing 35 turnovers—the most in the GLIAC.

The Bulldogs went 12-3 last year and reached the national semi-finals for the first time in school history.

Photo by: Kaitlyn Kirchner | Photographer

Basketball

Ferris basketball won its third straight GLIAC title in the 2016-17 season behind the human block party that is Zach Hankins. Hankins averaged 3.9 blocks on the year and averaged close to six midway through the season.

The 6’10” Goliath frame and length were imposing and anchored the Ferris defense in his sophomore campaign. Hankins averaged a double-double with 14.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while garnering a nomination for national player of the year.

Despite three-peating in the GLIAC, the Bulldogs were bounced in the second round of the NCAA playoffs by Findlay in a 68-63 grinder. With only one senior departing, Quentin Ruff, the Dawgs, led by GLIAC Coach of the Year Andy Bronkema. will be experienced and ready to go when the 2017-18 season rolls around.

Photo by: Keith Salowich | Web Editor

Hockey

Ferris hockey had a rough year, but forward Gerald Mayhew shined individually in his last season as a Bulldog. GerryTime led the WCHA in points per game, scoring or assisting on just over one play per game.

Mayhew has been a leader for the Bulldog hockey team since his freshman year and commanded respect immediately. He has led his team in points since his sophomore year and was integral in the Dawgs making the regional semifinal in 2015-16.

Mayhew finished his college career with 119 points and 52 goals in 150 games. Mayhew currently plays for the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) as he attempts to make it in the professional ranks.

Photo by: Aubrey Kemme | Photographer

Volleyball

Ferris volleyball started off 4-5 in 2016 but rattled off 26 straight wins with the most kills in the GLIAC, with senior setter Stephanie Sikorski serving as an orchestrator for the Dawgs.

Sikorski led the GLIAC with 10.86 assists per game as she faked even the crowd out with her creative sets.

Sikorski helped the Bulldogs three-peat in the GLIAC, as well as earn consecutive appearances in the Midwest Regional Final of the NCAA tournament.

In her final season, Sikorski earned GLIAC player and setter of the year. She garnered 1219 assists, 217 digs and 114 kills in her career as a four-year starter at Ferris.

Sikorski was not alone in GLIAC recognition, as Tia Brandel-Wilhelm earned head coach of the year and Allyson Capell earned freshman of the year, leading the team with 349 kills.