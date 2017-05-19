Places to know around Big Rapids

Graphic by: Angela Graf | Editor in Chief

Spectrum Health Hospital

Hopefully your freshman year will go without any trips to the hospital, but on the off chance your roommate cuts her hand trying to open a bottle of wine with safety scissors, Spectrum is not far away. Also located near the Alumni building, the hospital is on Oak Street and does have a fully-functioning 24/7 emergency room.

605 Oak St., Big Rapids, MI 49307

The Big Rapids Community Library

While FLITE stands proudly at the intersection of Perry Avenue and State Street, tucked just northward lies another quiet home for books. The Big Rapids Community Library is located at the intersection of Oak Street and S. Michigan Avenue, near the Alumni building, offering free membership to residents of Big Rapids (including those with a current lease), Barton, Colfax, Grant, Green and Norwich.

426. S. Michigan Ave. Big Rapids, MI 49307