Places to know around Big Rapids

Spectrum Health Hospital
Hopefully your freshman year will go without any trips to the hospital, but on the off chance your roommate cuts her hand trying to open a bottle of wine with safety scissors, Spectrum is not far away. Also located near the Alumni building, the hospital is on Oak Street and does have a fully-functioning 24/7 emergency room.
605 Oak St., Big Rapids, MI 49307
The Big Rapids Community Library
While FLITE stands proudly at the intersection of Perry Avenue and State Street, tucked just northward lies another quiet home for books. The Big Rapids Community Library is located at the intersection of Oak Street and S. Michigan Avenue, near the Alumni building, offering free membership to residents of Big Rapids (including those with a current lease), Barton, Colfax, Grant, Green and Norwich.
426. S. Michigan Ave. Big Rapids, MI 49307
Star Shooters
Also known as “Shoots,” the popular Big Rapids bar is locaed in historic downtown Big Rapids on S. Michigan Avenue and is known for its Friday After Classes (FAC) specials, featuring discount drinks and chicken wings. Have fun and make good choices!
120 S. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307
AMC Classic Movie Theater
Recently undergoing a change in managment, the only movie theater in Big Rapids is also located in the historic downtown area on S. Michigan Avenue. With weekday discounts, the theater is a popular hangout for both students and Big Rapids residents.
213 S. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307
Big Rapids Post Office
Need to ship your mom’s favorite tupperware back to her? Want to send a meaningful, handwrit- ten note to your grandma? The Big Rapids Post Office is a very large, very intimidating looking building on Maple Street, north of campus, and yes, the teller will help you figure out how stamps work.
301 Maple St., Big Rapids, MI 49307
Hemlock Park
Perhaps the most scenic spot in Big Rapids, Hemlock Park is located off of Hemlock Street, north of campus, and it offers tennis courts, basketball courts, numerous benches and a riverwalk along the Muskegon. Also nearby is a walk-up ice-cream shop, Scoops!
Hemlock St., Big Rapids, MI 49307
The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety
The Ferris Department of Public Safety handles most issues you might have on campus, but if something happens off-campus, or you’re involved in a fender-bender, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is the place to go.
435 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307