MoGo that!

A new way to spend summer, Mogo is giving Ferris students the opportunity to video challenge friends and keep the days interesting.

“Mogo is a social networking platform that engages users to compete in friendly competitions through video challenges,” Ferris marketing junior Megell Strayhorn said.

Mogo, Making Our Generation Original, provides seven categories for users to upload: sports, dance, music, fitness, comedy and party. Users are also able to create their own categories.