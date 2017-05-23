Summer ballin’

With the spring semester over, students at Ferris are beginning to break out the flip flops and sunscreen. However, members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams are lacing up their shoes for a good cause.

The Bulldogs are preparing to host several kids from the Big Rapids area for a summer camp focused around basketball.

“We do all kinds of activities involving basketball,” said junior forward Rachel McInerney. “They love when we give them a chance to earn candy for making a basket.”

While any kid is up for the chance to rake in some free sugar, the candy isn’t the only thing sweet about this summer camp.

Along with learning some basketball basics, coaches and players try to create a positive environment for the kids so that the focus shifts more towards having fun and diminishes fear of failing.

“It’s just a great environment,” said senior guard Drew Cushingberry. “I love being around young hoopers because I can remember going to camps just like this one when I was their age. It means a lot to me to have them look up to me the way I looked up to the players who ran the camps I went to.”