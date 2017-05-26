Fresh ice for a fresh team

Photo by: Keith Salowich | Web Editor

In an off-season full of changes, Ferris State’s hockey team has been hard at work preparing for the fall.

The Bulldogs will be returning to the ice for the 2017-18 season without four key contributors from last year’s team, as forwards Gerald Mayhew, Chad McDonald, Jared VanWormer and defenseman Ryan Lowney have graduated.

“Those four guys really helped us a lot,” said Ferris junior forward Corey Mackin. “It’s definitely going to be a big loss but we’ve got a good group coming in with our freshmen and we have a good older group, so I think we’re going in with confidence next year.”

Gerald Mayhew led them in scoring the past three seasons, while the offensive touch of Chad McDonald complemented Mayhew. Jared VanWormer also brought some scoring while captaining the team last season.

“Up front, we’re losing three guys that were really integral parts of our team,” said head coach Bob Daniels. “We need some of the under-classmen now to raise their game. Some of the incoming freshmen we feel can step in and score as well.”

Defenseman Ryan Lowney’s leadership will be missed on the back end for the Bulldogs, as he helped lead a young defensive core that saw many new faces in lineup last season.

The Bulldogs finished fifth in the conference with a 13-19-5 record last season, before falling to Bowling Green State in the first round of the WCHA (Western Collegiate Hockey Association) playoffs, just a year removed from a post-season WCHA championship and Elite Eight trip in the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) tournament.