John F. McNamara Award for Outstanding Contribution Recipients

1987 – Joseph Harding

1988 – Kurt Bell

1989 – Barbara Keller

1990 – Monica Kirk

1991 – Kim Morris

1992 – Terry Riggle

1993 – Darcie Smith

1994 – Dawn Roys

1995 – Kathy Carper

1996 – Shawn Campbell

1997 – Derek Brand

1998 – Lori Mohler

1999 – Julie Erke and Brian VanSteenkiste

2000 – Rachel Lee

2001 – (Not awarded)

2002 – Mike Termini and Mike Potter

2003 – Brian Doppke and Alicia LaFrance

2004 – Beth Garcia

2005 – Paul Jarema

2006 – Kevin Breen

2007 – Eddie Bellamy

2008 – Thaddaeus Gommesen and Nakira Howard

2009 – Kelsey Schnell

2010 – Brandon Martinez

2011 – Christa Cwiek

2012 – Alex Wittman

2013 – Sean Chipman

2014 – Ben Rettinhouse

2015 – Michael Corn

2016 – Marshall Scheldt

2017 – Mikala Piller