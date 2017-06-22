John F. McNamara Award for Outstanding Contribution Recipients

1987 – Joseph Harding
1988 – Kurt Bell
1989 – Barbara Keller
1990 – Monica Kirk
1991 – Kim Morris
1992 – Terry Riggle
1993 – Darcie Smith
1994 – Dawn Roys
1995 – Kathy Carper
1996 – Shawn Campbell
1997 – Derek Brand
1998 – Lori Mohler
1999 – Julie Erke and Brian VanSteenkiste
2000 – Rachel Lee
2001 – (Not awarded)
2002 – Mike Termini and Mike Potter
2003 – Brian Doppke and Alicia LaFrance
2004 – Beth Garcia
2005 – Paul Jarema
2006 – Kevin Breen
2007 – Eddie Bellamy
2008 – Thaddaeus Gommesen and Nakira Howard
2009 – Kelsey Schnell
2010 – Brandon Martinez
2011 – Christa Cwiek
2012 – Alex Wittman
2013 – Sean Chipman
2014 – Ben Rettinhouse
2015 – Michael Corn
2016 – Marshall Scheldt
2017 – Mikala Piller