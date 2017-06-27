1964 Staff List

Posted by on June 27, 2017 in Uncategorized.

John Marin – Editor in Chief

Walt Logan – News Editor

Bob Morrison – News Editor

Marshall Carr – Feature Editor

Tom Potts – Feature Editor

Tod Butler – Sports Editor

Ken Dettmer – Cartoonist

Dennis Block – Photographer

Gary Kuzia – Photographer

Dick Wilsie – Photographer

Stan Wilson – Photographer

Dale Ashcraft – Reporter

Welly Bonsceurs – Reporter

Beverly Burton – Reporter

Bernie Kilpatrick – Reporter

Al Kirkpluk – Reporter

Roger Komlen – Reporter

Mike Kuncaitis – Reporter

Terry LaBeau – Reporter

Richard Law – Reporter

Bob Lytle – Reporter

Bill McKinney – Reporter

Duane Snider – Reporter

Faith Tank – Reporter

Dave Tingler – Reporter

Paula Walter – Reporter

John Wyman – Business Manager

Ray Miller – Business Manager

Jon Taylor – Ad Salesman

Dick Willard – Circulation

Mike Denihan – Circulation

John McNamara – Faculty Adviser