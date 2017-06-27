1965 Staff List

Posted by on June 27, 2017 in Uncategorized.

Walt Logan – Editor in Chief

Bink Butterly – News Editor

Beverly Burton – Feature Editor

Ken Korbett – Feature Editor

Al Kirkpluk – Sports Editor

Kathy DeGalan – Editor

Bernie Kilpatrick – Sports Columnist

Dennis Block – Photographer

Duane Stroble – Photographer

John Branstatter – Reporter

Carolyn Cheeks – Reporter

Doris Ehrenberg – Reporter

Joe Favazza – Reporter

Conrad Gusfa – Reporter

Pete Grant – Reporter

Dee Husted – Reporter

Gifford Jessop – Reporter

Nancy Kaufman – Reporter

Pat Knapp – Reporter

Bob Lytle – Reporter

Jim Martinsen – Reporter

Ronald Muller – Reporter

Vicky NaBozny – Reporter

Jack Nicolai – Reporter

Al Pontatelli – Reporter

Doug Redick – Reporter

Ralph Sedore – Reporter

John Stewart – Reporter

Ray Walker – Reporter

Len Zimmerman – Reporter

Tom Hoag – Business Manager

Bob Brovege – Ad Salesman

Jon Taylor – Ad Salesman

Terry Taylor – Circulation

Terry Tucker – Circulation

John McNamara – Faculty Adviser