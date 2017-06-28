1969 Staff List

Jay Cooke – Editor in Chief

Ron Conicov – News Editor

Teri Gamble – News Editor

Kent Lancaster – News Editor

Debbie Cable – Feature Editor

Jacklee Kelly – Feature Editor

Kathy Norris – Feature Editor

Connie Smith – Feature Editor

John Matlock – Sports Editor

Kirk Phillips – Sports Editor

Pat Denny – Greek and Organizations Editor

Jack Dickout – Greek and Organizations Editor

Jim White – Greek and Organizations Editor

Al Sprague – Photo Editor

Tom Vranich – Photographer and Reporter

Chuck Suppnick – Photographer and Reporter

Peter Ghinelli – Photographer

Joyce Belacic – Reporter

Cyndi Boike – Reporter

Debbie Cable – Reporter

Margaret Dann – Reporter

Mary Deeg – Reporter

Tim Denison – Reporter

Bill Donahue – Reporter

Bill Duncan – Reporter

Otis Gibson – Reporter

Jack Halperin – Reporter

Judy Hart – Reporter

Greg Heilman – Reporter

Sally Howard – Reporter

Gary Kelly – Reporter

Jaclee Kelly – Reporter

Pat Kemfield – Reporter

Tom Kortes – Reporter

Gary Meyer – Reporter

Yvonne Miller – Reporter

Steve Muntler – Reporter

Martin O’Neil – Reporter

James Parr – Reporter

Thomas Reed – Reporter

Cherryl Robinson – Reporter

Rick Sharpe – Reporter

Constance Smith – Reporter

Donald Schwack – Reporter

Tom Steele – Reporter

Skip Swanson – Reporter

Mary Tata – Reporter

Dick Watkins – Reporter

Fred Weston – Reporter

John Wernecke – Reporter

Richard Young – Reporter

Zeke Zidema – Reporter

Richard Clyne – Distribution

Lynn Kraft – Distribution

John McNamara – Faculty Adviser