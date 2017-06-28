1971 Staff List

Ken Kerber – Editor in Chief
Connie Smith – Associate Editor
Dave Hatfield – News Editor
Pat Libby – News Editor
Joanie Ortman – Feature Editor
Dave Paulson – Sports Editor
Rick Hohl – Photo Editor
Mike Nethercot – Photo Editor
Spencer Curtis – Cartoonist
Stephen Gotham – Cartoonist
William Hanson – Cartoonist
Clarence McClinton – Cartoonist
Mary Seither – Cartoonist
Jamey Carter – Photographer
Doug Heins – Photographer
Bob Henshaw – Photographer
Dick Hohl – Photographer
Dennis McCann – Photographer
Joan Moser – Photographer
Mike Niezurawski – Photographer
Ken Pabst – Photographer
Greta Reule – Photographer
Lou Sarkozy – Photographer
Pat Senkbeil – Photographer
Ougie Silverman – Photographer
Larry Turnpaugh – Photographer
Bill Wagner – Photographer
Ralph Wals – Photographer
James Alsson – Reporter
Cindy Barrett – Reporter
Bruce Battaglia – Reporter
Arlene Bennatts – Reporter
Tom Cook – Reporter
Rick Detro – Reporter
Barb Dowdle – Reporter
Margaret Dunn – Reporter
Jeff Eaton – Reporter
Bill Elenbaas – Reporter
Jerry Gouldsberry – Reporter
Keith Hall – Reporter
Ludomir Jaworowicz – Reporter
Mary Kaller – Reporter
Kim Krause – Reporter
Kevin McBrady – Reporter
Bill Mock – Reporter
Jerry Mumaw – Reporter
Bill Offer – Reporter
Joanie Ordman – Reporter
Dave Paulsen – Reporter
Tom Pilarowski – Reporter
Alvin Pride – Reporter
Gary Rassi – Reporter
Maurice Rencher – Reporter
Steve Sachs – Reporter
Dave Sutton – Reporter
Jackie Turner – Reporter
Charles Williams – Reporter
Bob Young – Reporter
Joel Brownell – Business Manager
Larry Householder – Advertising
John McNamara – Faculty Adviser