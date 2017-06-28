1971 Staff List

Ken Kerber – Editor in Chief

Connie Smith – Associate Editor

Dave Hatfield – News Editor

Pat Libby – News Editor

Joanie Ortman – Feature Editor

Dave Paulson – Sports Editor

Rick Hohl – Photo Editor

Mike Nethercot – Photo Editor

Spencer Curtis – Cartoonist

Stephen Gotham – Cartoonist

William Hanson – Cartoonist

Clarence McClinton – Cartoonist

Mary Seither – Cartoonist

Jamey Carter – Photographer

Doug Heins – Photographer

Bob Henshaw – Photographer

Dick Hohl – Photographer

Dennis McCann – Photographer

Joan Moser – Photographer

Mike Niezurawski – Photographer

Ken Pabst – Photographer

Greta Reule – Photographer

Lou Sarkozy – Photographer

Pat Senkbeil – Photographer

Ougie Silverman – Photographer

Larry Turnpaugh – Photographer

Bill Wagner – Photographer

Ralph Wals – Photographer

James Alsson – Reporter

Cindy Barrett – Reporter

Bruce Battaglia – Reporter

Arlene Bennatts – Reporter

Tom Cook – Reporter

Rick Detro – Reporter

Barb Dowdle – Reporter

Margaret Dunn – Reporter

Jeff Eaton – Reporter

Bill Elenbaas – Reporter

Jerry Gouldsberry – Reporter

Keith Hall – Reporter

Ludomir Jaworowicz – Reporter

Mary Kaller – Reporter

Kim Krause – Reporter

Kevin McBrady – Reporter

Bill Mock – Reporter

Jerry Mumaw – Reporter

Bill Offer – Reporter

Joanie Ordman – Reporter

Dave Paulsen – Reporter

Tom Pilarowski – Reporter

Alvin Pride – Reporter

Gary Rassi – Reporter

Maurice Rencher – Reporter

Steve Sachs – Reporter

Dave Sutton – Reporter

Jackie Turner – Reporter

Charles Williams – Reporter

Bob Young – Reporter

Joel Brownell – Business Manager

Larry Householder – Advertising

John McNamara – Faculty Adviser