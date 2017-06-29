1992 Staff List

Eric VanTrump – Editor in Chief

Scott Withers – News Editor

Dave Pierce – Assistant News Editor

Mike Rich – Sports Editor

Greg Rector – Assistant Sports Editor

Juliette Esakon – Special Section Editor

Jody Hamilton – Feature Editor

Gloria Bustamante – Assistant Feature Editor

Jennifer Glentz – Assistant Feature Editor

Christie Jermanus – Entertainment Editor

Linda Opalewski – Editorial Editor

Sareta Cheathem – Assistant Editorial Editor

Cynthia Finkbeiner – Assistant Editorial Editor

Jennifer Bruursema – Copy Editor

Julie McLean – Copy Editor

Terri Riggle – Assistant Copy Editor

Stefani Fetterly – Production

Wendy Herbers – Production

Karla Oosterhouse – Production

Rebekah Purvis – Production

Tammy Reinelt – Production

Dawn Roys – Production

Brant Schelhaas – Artist

Roger Scholz – Artist

Kathleen Frost – Photo Editor

Mike Antor – Photographer

Justin Frankowski – Photographer

Alison Malaski – Photographer

Kim Morris – Photographer

Janis Sherman – Photographer and Reporter

Marc Summerset – Photographer

John Simon – Photographer

Shane Fays – Darkroom Technician

John Chambers – Reporter

Rhonda Diepenhorst – Reporter

Anthony Fink – Reporter

Jennifer Fitch – Reporter

Terry Franklin – Reporter

Beth Hedstrom – Reporter

Atsuko Isobe – Reporter

Mario Jackson – Reporter

Shintaro Kuroiwa – Reporter

Sondra Lemm  – Reporter

Nakenya Lewis – Reporter

Ayana McReynolds – Reporter

Martin O’Neill – Reporter

Scott Redding – Reporter

Jim Redway – Reporter

Julie Reynolds – Reporter

Jen Schillinger – Reporter

Darcie Smith – Reporter

Keisha Thompson – Reporter

Jolee Tinnin – Reporter

Stacie Twymon – Reporter

Lisa Wharton – Reporter

Barbara Woods – Reporter

Mike Hubert – Business Manager

Julie Milhizer – Advertising Manager

Rich Distel – Advertising Representative

Chris Garcia – Advertising Representative

Pam Gerhard – Advertising Representative

Julie Hoezee – Advertising Representative

Kelly Koehnlein – Advertising Representative

Chris Stopjik – Advertising Representative

Jennifer Kramer – Classified Ad Manager

Mary Ann Sabo – Faculty Adviser