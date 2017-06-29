1993 Staff List

Posted by on June 29, 2017 in Uncategorized.

Martin O’Neill – Editor in Chief

Linda Opalewski – Managing Editor

Keith Martin – News Editor

Jennifer Matusik – News Editor

Clarke Dorland – Assistant News Editor

Chris Williams – Opinions Editor

Ron Woycehoski – Opinions Editor

Jeff Brainard – Assistant Opinions Editor

Darcie Smith – Sports Editor

Seth Appert – Assistant Sports Editor

Ted Ethridge – Assistant Sports Editor

Jen Schillinger – Features Editor

Angela Sendek – Feature Editor

Jena Blouw – Assistant Feature Editor

Charlotte Nordin – Assistant Feature Editor

Dawn Roys – Production Manager

Rebecca Purvis – Production Staff

Craig Smith – Production Staff

Kim EVans – Copy Editor

Veronika Stevens – Copy Editor

Roger Scholz – Cartoonist

Scott Hammond – Darkroom Technician

Renee Barnes – Head Staff Reporter

Derek Marshall – Head Staff Reporter

Jena Blouw – Reporter

Danielle Girard – Reporter

Tyrone Callaway – Reporter

Mark Jagger – Reporter

Kelly Johnson – Reporter

Patrick Long – Reporter

Netty Manwell – Reporter

Cherisse Mechis – Reporter

Cherisse Meeks – Reporter

Ishmael Mooki – Reporter

Teresa Nims – Reporter

Adam Mundy – Reporter

Andrea Patzer  – Reporter

Eric Penski – Reporter

Jon Pohl – Reporter

Corinna Pokorzynski – Reporter

Shawn Scott – Reporter

Laura Sheppard – Reporter

Erin Viner – Reporter

Mark Walkley – Reporter

Chris Williams – Reporter

Erica Williams – Reporter

Tracey Seevers – Business Manager

Guy Winter – Advertising Manager

Stan Bell – Classified Ad Manager

Sean McInerney – Ad Designer

Jeff Lerner – Distribution Manager

Mary Ann Sabo – Faculty Adviser