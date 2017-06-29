1994 Staff List

Darcie Smith – Editor in Chief

Clarke Dorland – News Editor

Sarah Rossio – Assistant News Editor

Shawn Scott – Assistant News Editor

Derek Marshall – Feature Editor

Kathy Carper – Assistant Feature Editor

Cherisse Meeks – Assistant Feature Editor

Chris Dilg – Opinions Editor

Keith Martin – Opinions Editor and Production Staff

Corrina Pokorzynski – Assistant Opinions Editor

Mark Walkley – Sports Editor

Seth Appert – Assistant Sports Editor

Erica Williams – Assistant Sports Editor

Dawn Roys – Production Manager

Jennifer Fleming – Production Staff

Dale Laviolette – Production Staff

Jay Lloyd – Production Staff

Laura Schimmel – Production Staff

Kim Evans – Copy Editor

Kristine Parsons – Copy Editor

Laura Shepard – Darkroom Technician

Tyrone Callaway – Head Staff Writer

Tambria Bryant – Reporter

Kathy Carper – Reporter

Heather Chiara – Reporter

Suzette Cousineau – Reporter

Chavell Crofford – Reporter

Anne Dienthal – Reporter

Beth Fradette – Reporter

Clemeekia Grier – Reporter

Rob Hurst – Reporter

Mark Jagger – Reporter

Colleen Marshall – Reporter

Robert Mouton – Reporter

Nanadansoa Paintsil – Reporter

Rob Patin – Reporter

Eric Penski – Reporter

Shawn Scott – Reporter

Elaine Sorenson – Reporter

Erica Williams – Reporter

Kate Hannah – Business Manager

Steve Meadows – Advertising Manager

Billy Jawlik – Distribution Manager

Russ Whitman – Faculty Adviser