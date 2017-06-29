1995 Staff List

Chris Dilg – Editor in Chief

Tambria Leonard – News Editor

Clarke Dorland – Assistant News Editor

Suzette Cousineau – Arts and Entertainment Editor

Tiffany Williams – Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor

Derek Marshall – Opinions Editor

Jill Cooper – Assistant Opinions Editor

Monica Duchon – Assistant Opinions Editor

Rob Patin – Sports Editor

Erica Williams – Assistant Sports Editor

Dan Champeau – Photo Editor

Don Kennedy – Assistant Photo Editor

Brandi Lutey – Photographer

Vionetta Johnson

Nicole Maffet – Photographer

Rich Pippo – Photographer

Lisa Crow – Copy Editor

Shannon Borrow – Copy Editor

Anngie Snell – Production Manager

Londi Bucholtz – Production Staff

Jason Bradshaw – Production Staff

Kelly Ketcham – Production Staff

Michael Mascorro – Production Staff

Dawn Perkins – Production Staff

Beth Fradette – Head Staff Writers

David Arndt – Reporter

Carrie Belanger – Reporter

Kelly Couturier – Reporter

Rashun Draper – Reporter

Amy Duross – Reporter

Judith Ellison – Reporter

Molly Goggins – Reporter

Carlos Hardy – Reporter

Erik Heemsoth – Reporter

Mary Hively – Reporter

Kristy Jackson – Reporter

Karah Keller – Reporter

Don Kissicki – Reporter

Shannon Lochner – Reporter

Kim McDonald – Reporter

Geoff Momber – Reporter

Mike Mumah – Reporter

Nanadansoa Paintsil – Reporter

Carrie Peacock – Reporter

Claudia Peinado – Reporter

Roderick Rhodes – Reporter

Re-kisha Roberson – Reporter

Sondra Robertson – Reporter

Angela Seron – Reporter

Carole Singleton – Reporter

 

 

 

Mike Soulliere – Reporter

Erica Williams – Reporter

Jennifer Fleming – Business Manager

Shawn Campbell – Advertising Manager

Jeff Browe – Advertising Representative

Greg Forrest – Advertising Representative

Kelly McCullen – Advertising Representative

Jerry Palinski – Advertising Representative

Corey Smith – Advertising Representative

Too Wight – Advertising Representative

Brenda Chadwick – Account Clerk

Bill Jawlik – Distribution Manager

Russ Whitman – Faculty Adviser