1995 Staff List

Chris Dilg – Editor in Chief
Tambria Leonard – News Editor
Clarke Dorland – Assistant News Editor
Suzette Cousineau – Arts and Entertainment Editor
Tiffany Williams – Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor
Derek Marshall – Opinions Editor
Jill Cooper – Assistant Opinions Editor
Monica Duchon – Assistant Opinions Editor
Rob Patin – Sports Editor
Erica Williams – Assistant Sports Editor
Dan Champeau – Photo Editor
Don Kennedy – Assistant Photo Editor
Brandi Lutey – Photographer
Vionetta Johnson
Nicole Maffet – Photographer
Rich Pippo – Photographer
Lisa Crow – Copy Editor
Shannon Borrow – Copy Editor
Anngie Snell – Production Manager
Londi Bucholtz – Production Staff
Jason Bradshaw – Production Staff
Kelly Ketcham – Production Staff
Michael Mascorro – Production Staff
Dawn Perkins – Production Staff
Beth Fradette – Head Staff Writers
David Arndt – Reporter
Carrie Belanger – Reporter
Kelly Couturier – Reporter
Rashun Draper – Reporter
Amy Duross – Reporter
Judith Ellison – Reporter
Molly Goggins – Reporter
Carlos Hardy – Reporter
Erik Heemsoth – Reporter
Mary Hively – Reporter
Kristy Jackson – Reporter
Karah Keller – Reporter
Don Kissicki – Reporter
Shannon Lochner – Reporter
Kim McDonald – Reporter
Geoff Momber – Reporter
Mike Mumah – Reporter
Nanadansoa Paintsil – Reporter
Carrie Peacock – Reporter
Claudia Peinado – Reporter
Roderick Rhodes – Reporter
Re-kisha Roberson – Reporter
Sondra Robertson – Reporter
Angela Seron – Reporter
Carole Singleton – Reporter
Mike Soulliere – Reporter
Erica Williams – Reporter
Jennifer Fleming – Business Manager
Shawn Campbell – Advertising Manager
Jeff Browe – Advertising Representative
Greg Forrest – Advertising Representative
Kelly McCullen – Advertising Representative
Jerry Palinski – Advertising Representative
Corey Smith – Advertising Representative
Too Wight – Advertising Representative
Brenda Chadwick – Account Clerk
Bill Jawlik – Distribution Manager
Russ Whitman – Faculty Adviser