1996 Staff List

Donald Kennedy – Editor in Chief

Sandy Gholston – Managing Editor

J.P. Kavanaugh – News Editor

Christopher Rick – News Editor

Jenny Kwong – Assistant News Editor

Rob Patin – Sports Editor

Don Kissick – Assistant Sports Editor

Charles Fedewa – Opinions Editor

Erica Owens – Assistant Opinions Editor

Sarah Eveland – Arts and Entertainment Editor

Daniel Champeau – Photo Editor

Nicole Maffet – Assistant Photo Editor

Shannon Borrow – Copy Editor

Lisa Crow – Copy Editor

Joe Kurnik – Production Manager

Julia Quillan – Office Manager

Aaron Waltz – Business Manager

Corey Smith – Advertising Manager

Karol Hartley – Faculty Adviser

 

*Only editorial staff listed in archived staff boxes.*