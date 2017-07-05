2014 Staff List

Posted by on July 5, 2017 in Uncategorized.

Harrison Watt – Editor in Chief

Devin Anderson – News Editor

Ben Rettinhouse – News Editor

Richard Mead – Sports Editor

Keith Salowich – Sports Editor

Sarah Force – Lifestyles Editor

Tyler Hanan – Opinions Editor

Dylan Peters – Opinions Editor

Kaila Parent – Production Manager

Cailey Pawluck – Production Assistant

Jesse Dickinson – Copy Editor

Nicole Boehnke – Copy Editor

Kira Poncin – Website Editor

Shelby Soberalski – Photo Editor

Irma Collins – Photographer

Michael Corn – Photographer

Hannah Ringler – Photographer

Therese Vainner – Photographer

Justin Aiken – Reporter

Jennifer Corrie – Reporter

Jimmy Demery – Reporter

Kelsey George – Reporter

Hailey Klingel – Reporter

Mari Ann Loucks – Reporter

Marshall Scheldt – Reporter

Megan Smith – Reporter

Dai-Zhanie Plummer – Distribution

Nathan Prytula – Distribution

Ana Cornelia – Office Staff

Jasmine Nettles – Office Staff

Steven Fox – Faculty Adviser