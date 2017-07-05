2014 Staff List

Harrison Watt – Editor in Chief
Devin Anderson – News Editor
Ben Rettinhouse – News Editor
Richard Mead – Sports Editor
Keith Salowich – Sports Editor
Sarah Force – Lifestyles Editor
Tyler Hanan – Opinions Editor
Dylan Peters – Opinions Editor
Kaila Parent – Production Manager
Cailey Pawluck – Production Assistant
Jesse Dickinson – Copy Editor
Nicole Boehnke – Copy Editor
Kira Poncin – Website Editor
Shelby Soberalski – Photo Editor
Irma Collins – Photographer
Michael Corn – Photographer
Hannah Ringler – Photographer
Therese Vainner – Photographer
Justin Aiken – Reporter
Jennifer Corrie – Reporter
Jimmy Demery – Reporter
Kelsey George – Reporter
Hailey Klingel – Reporter
Mari Ann Loucks – Reporter
Marshall Scheldt – Reporter
Megan Smith – Reporter
Dai-Zhanie Plummer – Distribution
Nathan Prytula – Distribution
Ana Cornelia – Office Staff
Jasmine Nettles – Office Staff
Steven Fox – Faculty Adviser