2015 Staff List

Posted by on July 5, 2017 in Uncategorized.

Keith Salowich – Editor in Chief

Devin Anderson – News Editor

Angela Graf – News Editor and Web Supervisor

Hailey Klingel – Lifestyles Editor

Marshall Scheldt – Sports Editor

Kip Biby – Opinions Editor

Jordan Lodge – Production Manager

Shelby Soberalski – Production Assistant

Kira Poncin – Managing Copy Editor

Jasmine Nettles – Copy Editor

Lyndzi Sakowski – Web Supervisor

Caroline Cousineau – Community Engagement Specialist

Katie Thornsberry – Community Engagement Specialist

Mikala Piller – Cartoonist

Evan Dulac – Multimedia Editor

Aubrey Kemme – Visual Content

Chris Martin – Visual Content

Rebecca Snow – Visual Content

Katie Tobak – Visual Content

Shantelle Bonham – Reporter

Cody Burkhard – Reporter

Jennifer Corrie – Reporter

Mark Hansen – Reporter

Harley Harrison – Reporter

Megan Hiler – Reporter

Beau Jensen – Reporter

Mari Ann Loucks – Reporter

Jonny Parshall – Reporter

Elizabeth Yost – Reporter

Andrea Lenhart – Office Manager

Nathan Babcock – Distribution

Nick VanderWulp – Distribution

 

Steven Fox – Faculty Adviser