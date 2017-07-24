Past Faculty Advisers

The Torch faculty adviser is responsible for providing feedback on published content and offering advice to the staff. Though the faculty adviser supports the publication, he or she does not proofread or approve content, oversee or dictate editorial decisions or select the Torch’s editor in chief.

1931-1939 – Ivan Cole

1946 – F.B. Beckwith and R.G. Sherman

1947-1953 – June Carr

1954-1953 – Ray Schoberg

1955 – Troy Crowder

1956-1961 – J.E. Deupree

1962-1971 – John McNamara

1972 – John McNamara and John Matlock

1973 – John Matlock

1974-1978 – Harry Stapler

1979-1980 – Don Scannell

1981 – Linda Lawson

1982 – Cheryl Kilborn

1983 – Nancy Crawley

1984 – Lori Bonen

1985 – Nancy Crawley

1986-1990 – Rick Branson

1991-1993 – Mary Ann Sabo

1994-1995 – Russ Whitman

1996-1998 – Karol Hartley

1999 – Karol Hartley and Dennis Ruzicka

2000-2007 – Dennis Ruzicka

2008-present – Steven Fox