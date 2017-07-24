Past Faculty Advisers

The Torch faculty adviser is responsible for providing feedback on published content and offering advice to the staff. Though the faculty adviser supports the publication, he or she does not proofread or approve content, oversee or dictate editorial decisions or select the Torch’s editor in chief.
1931-1939 – Ivan Cole
1946 – F.B. Beckwith and R.G. Sherman
1947-1953 – June Carr
1954-1953 – Ray Schoberg
1955 – Troy Crowder
1956-1961 – J.E. Deupree
1962-1971 – John McNamara
1972 – John McNamara and John Matlock
1973 – John Matlock
1974-1978 – Harry Stapler
1979-1980 – Don Scannell
1981 – Linda Lawson
1982 – Cheryl Kilborn
1983 – Nancy Crawley
1984 – Lori Bonen
1985 – Nancy Crawley
1986-1990 – Rick Branson
1991-1993 – Mary Ann Sabo
1994-1995 – Russ Whitman
1996-1998 – Karol Hartley
1999 – Karol Hartley and Dennis Ruzicka
2000-2007 – Dennis Ruzicka
2008-present – Steven Fox