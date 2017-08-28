Sports shorts

Skating towards success

The Ferris State hockey team has been very busy this summer serving the community and training for another competitive season.

Over break, the Bulldogs focused on conditioning anwd gaining their strength back after last year’s 13-19-5 finish. With the workout regimen consisting of weight and resistance training with on-ice workouts mixed in, the Bulldogs are preparing for a quick start when their skates touch fresh ice this fall.

The hockey team also supported the Big Rapids youth, hosting a hockey camp for kids ages six to 12. The three week camp ran throughout June and saw plenty of kids get the chance to experience college hockey while also improving skills on and off the ice.

The Ferris State hockey team started their pre-season training on Monday, Aug. 7, in preparation for their season opener at Western Michigan on Friday, Oct. 6, at 7:05 p.m.

Ferris soccer embraces the summer grind

The Ferris women’s soccer program is looking to make a statement in the GLIAC this season and it all started with their summer training.

The team has been lifting between three and four times a week, with long runs and sprint workouts before and after lifting. The Bulldogs have also worked on ball skills and scrimmages as often as possible during the summer months to create team chemistry with the 14 freshmen added this year.

“I think we will be strong this year,” said senior midfielder Rachel Fouts. “I’m very excited to see how we work as a team and to see how everything comes together this year.”

Ferris State soccer supported the community during the summer as well. The team had two camps that they put on during the summer, encouraging younger girls to enjoy the game and refining the skills of older participants.

The team started their pre-season camp on Monday, Aug. 16, in preparation for their season opener in Tennessee against Carson-Newman University on Friday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m.

Running towards the fall

The 2017- 18 Ferris men’s and women’s cross-country teams have trained hard and are looking to build on their success from last season.

Both teams have put a focus on building base mileage and staying consistent with their workouts. Most of the team’s workouts over the summer were to establish their fitness levels, hitting appropriate paces and getting two or three hard effort workouts in per week on top of regular mileage.

“We are a pretty young team this year,” said senior Kelly Babcock, a women’s cross-country runner. “But the talent and work ethic is all there. I think we all have our minds set on consistently competing well in the regular season so we show out once GLIACs and Regionals come around.”

The Bulldogs men and women’s teams will start official practice on Monday, Aug. 21, and will then be heading out to Hale for camp Aug. 23-26.

Ferris volleyball looks to continue recent championship culture

The Ferris women’s volleyball team will begin the 2017 season listed among the nation’s top collegiate programs as the Bulldogs are ranked 14th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll.

The three-time defending GLIAC champion Bulldog team has been very busy this summer with off-season training and giving back to the community. With workouts typically 5-6 times a week with high intensity interval training, sprint work, stairs and of course, lifting, the Bulldogs have huge expectations after last season’s success.

The women’s team has been busy with their annual summer camps as well, running team camps, varsity and junior varsity and individual skill camps that went from July 7-19. These camps were a way for individual girls to get exposure by collegiate coaches, and for teams to work hand-in-hand and meet the current players at Ferris State.

The team will start their season with a home-opener in the Ferris State Invitational against Missouri Western University on Friday, Sept. 1, at 2 p.m.