Meet the Deans

It’s undeniable that Ferris deans are devoted to their jobs on campus, but what are their lives like when they aren’t at work?

College deans can sometimes seem like mysterious or intimidating figures on campus but they play a vital role in student success. Like academic advisors, deans are important cogs in the well-oiled machine that makes up Ferris’ academic administration. Below is a list of fun facts about the deans of Ferris.

Kristi Haik

Dean of Arts and Sciences

In her free time, Haik likes to golf, ride her road bike and watch superhero movies. Her favorite places on campus are the Ferris Fine Art Gallery in the University Center (UC) and the Katke Golf Course.

Arrick Jackson

Dean of Education and Human Services

Jackson believes that people should experience jumping from an airplane at least once in their lives. His favorite novel is Animal Farm by George Orwell because of its insightful understanding of political and social dynamics.

During the hot summer months, Jackson likes to go bike riding. If he could learn more about one thing, Jackson would pick neuroscience because of its interesting subject matter.

His favorite quotation is from Rudyard Kipling’s “If,” because it speaks of taking a risk in life without fear: “If you can make one heap of all your winnings and risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss, and lose, and start again at your beginnings and never breathe a word about your loss.”

Matthew Adeyanju

Dean of Health Professions

Adeyanju’s favorite places on campus are FLITE library and its location as you approach campus from Perry Avenue. His favorite food is Jollof rice with chicken, a dish well liked in numerous West African countries.

His favorite quote is: “do unto others as you would like them to do to you,” because he believes that it is the golden rule of life. When he is with his family of seven, Adeyanju likes to go driving on vacation and attend sporting events.

David Damari

Dean of Optometry

Damari’s favorite place on campus is outside of the Michigan College of Optometry building. He also likes to go to the Starbucks in the UC. His favorite television show is Arrested Development and his favorite films are The Tree of Life and A Clockwork Orange.

Damari’s favorite quote is from James Baldwin: “I think the past is all that makes the present coherent, and further, that the past will remain horrible for exactly as long as we refuse to assess it honestly.”

Damari and his wife have two children: a daughter, Allegra, who is the Community Management Specialist for Ferris’ Honors Program and their son, Armand, is an architect with HOLT Associates in Ithaca, New York. When they are all together, they like to play Beatles Rock Band, watch movies and travel.

Larry Schult

Dean of Engineering Technology

Schult is passionate about his students’ education and their maturation into healthy and productive individuals. He has two cats, and his family serves as his inspiration. In his free time, Schult likes to fish, go for car rides and go to the beach with his wife. He hopes to perfect his golfing skills someday.

To learn more about the deans at Ferris, the annual Bulldog Family & Friends Weekend will be hosting a “Meet Your Deans” event at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 in North Hall.