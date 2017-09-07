Weekly World News

Oldenburg, Germany

Niels Högel, a former nurse, is serving a life sentence for murdering two of his patients. Authorities now believe the number of victims has increased from two to 86. Högel claimed to have enjoyed reviving his patients but he did not always succeed.

Original story by Melissa Eddy, Aug. 28, 2017. The New York Times

Barcelona, Spain

A peace rally was held in Barcelona Saturday, Aug. 26, in which a reported half a million people showed up to protest terrorist attacks. The rally comes in response to attacks that killed 15 people on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.

Original story by Raphael Minderaug, Aug. 26, 2017. The New York Times

Panchkula, India

13 are dead and over 100 are injured after mobs took to the streets in response to a guilty verdict in a case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a guru who raped two of his followers in 2002.

Original story by Hari Kumaraug, Aug. 28, 2017. The New York Times

Kenya

A new law in Kenya could mean up to four years in jail for anyone who makes, sells or imports plastic bags or garbage bags. The law is mainly aimed at manufacturers, rather than citizens in an effort to become more eco-friendly.

Original story by Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura, August 28, 2017. The New York Times

Santiago, Chile

The Chilean Constitutional Tribunal voted to legalize abortion under specific circumstances including when the pregnancy endangers the life of mother or when the pregnancy is a result of rape. Abortion was illegal under all circumstances for the past 28 years.

Original story by Pascale Bonnefoy, Aug. 21, 2017. The New York Times

Canada

Canadian passport holders will now have the option to define their sex as ‘X’ rather than male or female. This option is also available for other government documents and the X symbolizes ‘unidentified’. In Canada it is now illegal to discriminate a person based on their gender identity.

Original story by Niraj Chokshi, Aug. 25, 2017. The New York Times

Japan

Japanese citizens awoke to a text message from a national emergency system urging them to take cover as a missile was approaching from North Korea. Luckily, the missile broke into three pieces and landed off the coast of Hokkaido.

Original story by Motoko Rich, Aug. 29, 2017. The New York Times