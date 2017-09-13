On the Record

Guess who?

Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on State Street near Maple Street. An officer recognized the driver from a warrant of arrest. The suspect was lodged in the county jail for the warrant.

Bumper cars

Aug. 25, 11:55 a.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle accident in Lot 32.

Lock your car

Aug. 26, 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of theft from a vehicle in Lot 3. The vehicle was unlocked and items had been stolen.

Noisy minors

Aug. 27, 12:25 a.m., officers assisted hall staff at Pickell Hall for a noise complaint. Four students were referred to Student Conduct for being minors in possession.

Parking lot troubles

Aug. 28, 11:30 a.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle accident in Lot 45.

Hookah unattended

Aug. 28, 4:55 p.m., officers received a complaint of Hookah stolen from the porch of a residence in West Campus Apartments.

Welcome to your new home

Aug. 28, 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of theft in Bond Hall. The subject stated that items were removed from his unlocked apartment during move in.

Insurance please?

Aug. 29, 8:15 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Oak Street near Stewart Street for an improper turn. The driver was ticketed for not having insurance on the vehicle.

Hiding in Lot 28

Aug. 29, 10:05 p.m., officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in Lot 28. Three people were ticketed for marijuana violations. Two subjects also had probation violations. All three were referred to the Office of Student Conduct and the two were referred to the Probation Office.

Dock and run

Aug. 30, 2:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle parked in the loading dock of Williams Auditorium with the doors open. The vehicle had recently been taken from a residence on Locust Street but no suspects were in sight. The vehicle was returned to the owner and a follow up was done by city police.

Fighting in Hallisy

Aug. 30, 3:25 p.m., officers responded to an assault complaint in Hallisy Hall. One student was lodged in jail for assault. The second student was hospitalized for the injuries received in the assault.

Flying high in Brophy

Sept. 1, 10:45 a.m., officers assisted hall staff in Brophy Hall for a marijuana complaint. One student was ticketed for the use of marijuana.

Hit the brakes

Sept. 1, 3 p.m., officers received a report of a two-car accident in Lot 27.

Bonding in Bond

Sept. 1, 11 p.m., officers assisted hall staff at Bond Hall for a marijuana complaint. One student was referred to Student Conduct and the other was referred to the probation office out of county for violation of probation. Both students were warned for possession of marijuana.

Hurry home

Sept. 2, 2:10 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Stadium Drive for failure to stop at a stop sign. Marijuana was observed in the vehicle. The driver was warned for failure to stop and possession of marijuana.

Sweet escape

Sept. 2, 1:45 p.m., officers received a report of a hit and run accident in Lot 3.

Lovers quarrel

Sept. 3, 12:15 a.m., officers investigated a subject yelling for help in Lot 55. Officers discovered a couple having an argument. One of the two suspects was uncooperative and a warrant was requested for obstructing police.

Choose that filter wisely

Sept. 5, 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a verbal argument in Puterbaugh Hall. Two subjects were arguing over a Snapchat. No criminal action was taken and the parties were separated for the night.

For more campus delinquency caught On the Record, click here.