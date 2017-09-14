Chat with the Chief: The value of privacy

So recently I rented a movie (I know, how very stone age of me) called “The Circle.” It starred Emma Watson and Tom Hanks, so really, how could I walk past it?

The movie was decent, if a little anti-climactic but it broached an interesting topic. With technology evolving and growing at the speed it is, how much sharing is too much?

I admit, the movie took it to some serious extremes but really, how far away are we from celebrities and internet personas constantly live-streaming everything they do?

I have always taken a more conservative stance on this issue. Despite being a member of the press and being stereotyped as someone who routinely invades the privacy of others, I personally believe in practicing quite a bit of discretion.

A good example of this in practice is my love life. My boyfriend and I have been together for two years now and I have posted on social media about our relationship MAYBE three dozen times over the course of those two years.

And when I say “posted,” I mean that I put up a picture of the breakfast he made me, or us picking apples on our anniversary. I see couples airing their dirty laundry online and I so badly want to comment and tell them to reign it in.

A small argument about communication or household responsibilities is one thing– we all have those– but it becomes something much more serious when you repeatedly vilify your partner to your friends, family and the rest of the world. That’s something you need to work out between the two of you.

Another good example of over-sharing that I’ve seen is with young parents (because apparently I’m at the age where people I went to high school with are reproducing). There’s literally a term for it: “sharenting.”

I get it, parenting is tough and sharing online can make it feel like you aren’t going it alone. That being said, there is such a thing as too much.

These parents need to seriously think hard about what they are putting out there. Pictures of babies are great, I’m a huge sucker for them actually, but in doing this you are creating a whole personality for someone that hasn’t even learned how to talk. Is that fair?

It’s even worse when kids get older and parents go the lovely route of shaming their child on Facebook for a particular activity. I mean, hell, it’s okay to leave a skeleton or two in the closet.

Think about all the dumb shit you did as a kid. Do you really want prospective employers, colleges and romantic interests to be able to see that on your mom’s Facebook page? Give the kid a fighting chance.

Of course, there’s a line and it’s going to be different for everybody. I’m sure some people think that I share too much and others think that since I don’t constantly post about how happy I am, my life must be miserable.

But at the end of the day? To each their own.

