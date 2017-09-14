Practicing self-love

Graphic by: Sarah Massey | Production Assistant

Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health. Learning when to take a break from the hectic moments of life is just as much a part of becoming a mature adult as budgeting and paying bills on time. To help with this, Ferris offers a program to help students live on life’s terms.

Self-Compassion Practice for Living Life on Life’s Terms is an eight-segment event hosted by the Faculty Center for Teaching and Learning and is presented by George Nagel.

According to Ferris’ website, participants “will learn how to apply specific self-compassion principles and practices throughout each day of our personal and professional lives.”

Having moments alone to collect personal thoughts can be a vital part in keeping a student’s sanity during hectic university life. Sometimes, there are activities that are more enjoyable alone, such as creating art or reading a book.

Some great places to unwind on campus include the Rock and Quad cafe. The student rec center, racquetball center and the woods surrounding campus are great places to relax as well.

Self-Compassion Practice for Living Life on Life’s Terms will be held in FLITE 438 from 12:05 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 13.