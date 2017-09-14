Weekly World News

Caribbean

After Hurricane Harvey’s destruction in Texas, Florida is facing Hurricane Irma, which has already terrorized the Caribbean. Irma directly hit St. Barthélemy, St. Martin, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Barbuda, where 95 percent of buildings were destroyed. The Category five hurricane also spread to the United States Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where 70 percent of people were without power.

Original story by Jonah Engel Bromwich, Frances Robles and Richard Pérez-Peña, Sept. 7, 2017. The New York Times

Australia

The Australian High Court ruled unanimously that the question of same-sex marriage may proceed to a nationwide postal vote. While the debate of same-sex marriage has been a hot topic for months, Australian lawmakers are not bound by the results of the vote.

Original story by Adam Baidawi, Sept. 7, 2017. The New York Times

South Asia

Floods in South Asia have killed more than 1,000 people over the course of the summer and the rain still continues. The United Nations has estimated that at least 41 million people in Bangladesh, India and Nepal have been directly impacted by the floods and landslides of the monsoon rains. While many survivors remain in camps that offer shelter for the displaced, disease begins to spread within these shelters.

Original story by Jeffrey Gettleman, Aug. 29, 2017. The New York Times.

West Midlands, United Kingdom

Four members of the British Army were arrested on the suspicion that they are members of the neo-Nazi group, National Action. Under the Terrorism Act, a number of serving members of the army have been arrested.

Original story by Dan Bilefsky, Sept. 5, 2017. The New York Times.

Juchitán de Zaragoza, Mexico

An earthquake left the pacific coast of Mexico in shambles, damaging thousands of homes and killing at least 61 people. Conditions at the main hospital of Juchitán de Zaragoza were so extreme that staff members evacuated patients to a lot outside and worked using the light of their cellphones.

Original story by Paulina Villegas, Elisabeth Malkin and Kirk Semple, Sept. 8, 2017. The New York Times.

