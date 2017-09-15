Cover your mouth!

Autumn is upon us once again here at Ferris. With the season comes beautiful colored leaves, multiple holidays and of course, those pesky colds.

We’ve all been there. You’re walking to class and you’re freezing cold but once you walk in the room, you feel like you just walked into a furnace. You sit down in a desk and the professor begins their lecture.

Then, out of nowhere, you get this little tickle in the back of your throat. The tickle is relentless and before you know it you’re coughing all over your sleeve. Just for a moment the tickle is gone and you feel like you’re in the clear.

Then you feel something running out of your nose. You didn’t bring any tissues and you’re not in high school where there is always a box of them sitting up on the teacher’s desk. So you do what no person should ever do–you suck the snot straight back up your nostril.

I don’t know about all of you but one of my biggest pet peeves is when I’m sitting in class and the person directly behind me makes the loudest possible noise trying to control the river of snot attempting to escape their body.

I’m not saying I haven’t been on the other side of this situation. In fact, I’ve had to make that obnoxious sucking noise on multiple occasions but I finally got so embarrassed that I began coming prepared.

It only takes 10 minutes max to walk across the street to Walgreens and grab one or two of those pocket-sized tissue packages. I know you probably spent a good deal of money on tuition but is a $5 purchase really going to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back?

It’s also not an awful idea to grab a package of cough drops. I hate when I start coughing in class, I feel as though everyone (including the professor) is staring at me like: “really, it’s so inconsiderate of you to cough in the middle of this lesson.”

You’re not a bad person if you get sick; it happens to everyone. Just be considerate of those around you and take the measures necessary to make your sickness less of a distraction for others around you!