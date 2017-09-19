Showing off at Tioga

A 27-year-old Ferris student crashed his Ford Mustang into an apartment, flooding the basement.

According to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred 8:40 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Tioga apartment complex. The subject intentionally gassed the vehicle in attempt to squeal the tires when the driver lost control and sheared the hitch off of a pickup truck.

The driver then over-corrected the vehicle and ran into the garage door of one of the Tioga apartments. The impact pushed the vehicle in the garage into a waterline, which then flooded the basement of the apartment.

No one was hurt but the driver’s car was totaled. The driver was cited for reckless driving and damages were made to the flooded basement.