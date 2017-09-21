On the Record

Chillin’ in Miller

Sept. 5, 9:55 p.m., officers assisted hall staff in Miller Hall for a marijuana complaint. One student was ticketed for possession of marijuana and referred to the Office of Student Conduct. The second subject was a non-student on probation in another county and the information was passed on to their probation officer.

Baked in Brophy

Sept. 7, 6 p.m., officers investigated a marijuana complaint in Brophy Hall. One student was referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

High at DPS

Sept. 7, 7 p.m., officers investigated an odor of marijuana complaint in the West Commons Building. One student was referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Pot possession

Sept. 7, 7:45 p.m., officers assisted hall staff in Clark Hall for a marijuana complaint. One subject was referred to the Office of Student Conduct and another subject was ticketed for possession of marijuana.

Bike rack mysteries

Sept. 8, 1 p.m., officers received a report of a stolen bike from the rack next to Ward Hall.

Bad luck

Sept. 10, 9:30 p.m., officers assisted hall staff in Bond Hall for a marijuana complaint. One student and two non-students were all lodged in the county jail for possession of marijuana.

Frat wars

Sept. 11, 3:40 p.m., officers received a report of a sign stolen from the North Quad belonging to the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.

Endangered bikes

Sept. 11, 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a bike stolen from the rack by the Business Building.

Gas ain’t cheap

Sept. 11, 6 p.m., officers received a report of gasoline being stolen from a vehicle in Lot 9 over the course of the week.

Fake parking pass

Sept. 12, 8:35 p.m., officers located a person displaying an altered decal in Lot 9. The subject was ticketed.

Race away

Sept. 12, 4:50 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ferris Drive. The driver was ticketed for speeding and driving on a restricted license.

What’s that smell?

Sept. 12, 9:05 p.m., officers assisted hall staff in McNerney Hall for a marijuana complaint. One subject was sent to the Office of Student Conduct.

Again?

Sept. 12, 10 p.m., officers investigated a marijuana complaint in McNerney Hall. One person was ticketed for possession.

