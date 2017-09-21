Volleyball victories

Photo by: Kaitlyn Kirchner | Torch Photographer

Ferris volleyball impressed with another solid showing on the road last weekend while improving to 8-2 on the season.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 8 nationally claimed their first victory ever against Purdue Northwest University Friday night before grabbing a win in Davenport on Saturday night. The weekend sweep puts Ferris at 2-0 in conference play early on in the season.

“Our goal is really to just keep getting better and working harder to see what we can do and striving to be the best,” said senior libero Lauren Reminga.

Ferris grabbed the two road victories after returning from a trip to Denver, Colorado for the Colorado Premier Challenge where the Bulldogs split the weekend.

“This year when we went, it was really cool to be able to play top ranked teams in the nation and to be able to hang with them,” sophomore outside hitter Courtney Brewer said.

Friday night’s victory was the first for the Bulldogs against GLIAC newcomer Purdue Northwest University. The Bulldogs dropped the first set before rallying off three straight for the win.

Sophomore outside hitter Allyson Cappel totaled 42 kills and 19 digs on the weekend after two very strong performances. The Bulldogs also got a solid performance on both nights from senior libero Lauren Reminga who totaled 38 digs on the weekend.

Saturday night’s win against Davenport completed a 6-game road trip for the Bulldogs after they started the season at home with the Ferris State Invitational.

“We do all love to travel and play in different areas,” Brewer said. “I think it makes us better as a team and it’s really cool that we get to travel that far.”

The Bulldogs will return home to face off against Michigan Tech at the Ewigleben Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

