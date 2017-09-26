Many students are unaware of all the support available to them on campus.

The goal of the annual academic success fair was to inform students of the resources and services out there to help them succeed academically. Held Tuesday, Sept. 26, the fair ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and saw many students filter through the University Center ballroom.

“I’m hoping that they get a better understanding of the services that are available for them,” Academic Support Center Secretary Teresa Brown said. “If we can accomplish that—where we get them to know what services that are out there and available to help them succeed in their academic career—then that’s what we need to do.”

Whether students were freshmen or upperclassmen, the fair was beneficial to everyone.

“It’s interesting to me that we’ll have students who walk through the door who have been here for even a year or more and they say, ‘oh, I didn’t know tutoring was available,’” Brown said.

For students new to campus, the fair could be significant to their academic success during their first semester.

“I think for newer students [the fair] is important, especially if they’re adjusting to college classes and learning how to study. Knowing where to go would help a lot,” Ferris accounting freshman Kenzie Trierweiler said.

Students who attended the fair learned more about the free tutoring program, how they can study abroad and how they can get involved in the Student Recreation Center’s #FerrisGetOutside program, in addition to many other organizations and programs.

“I think it’s good to be exposed to new things,” Ferris computer information systems freshman Jacob Ernst said. “I’m trying to do whatever I can to expand my horizons in college, so anything that’s going to show me something new, I’d be interested in going to.”

Students who want to learn more about the organizations that were at the fair can find more information at the Academic Support Center in the Arts and Sciences Commons room 1017.