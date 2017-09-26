Bulldog volleyball stays hot at home

The volleyball team is running hot after yet another weekend sweep in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play. The Bulldogs didn’t lose a single set on the weekend as they cruised to victories against Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan.

Senior middle hitter Ayanna Buckley had 18 kills for the Bulldogs while senior libero Lauren Reminga had 32 digs. The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 in GLIAC play. More impressively, the Bulldogs are 7-0 at home this season. Ferris is an astounding 55-3 in the GLIAC since the start of the 2014 season.

Heading North

Former Ferris football standout Justin Zimmer has found a new home in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

After bouncing around training camps in the National Football League (NFL), Zimmer will get another chance to make a career out of football.

Zimmer, a defensive lineman, found himself out of work after being cut from the New Orleans Saints following the preseason. Zimmer will join the Montreal Alouettes in the midst of their regular season with a chance to make an immediate impact.

Offense stalls without Reggie Bell for Ferris football

For the first time since Oct. 23, 2010 (41-0 loss to Grand Valley State) Ferris football failed to score a single touchdown in their 20-3 loss to Ashland. The Bulldogs in fact hadn’t even scored less than 10 points in a game dating back to that loss.

Sophomore quarterback Travis Russell got the start and struggled for Ferris as the Bulldogs put up only 228 yards of total offense. Russell was 12-29 through the air for 98 yards and two interceptions. The Eagles scored 10 of their 20 points off of Ferris turnovers, including a fumble on a kick return by sophomore receiver Dion Earls.

The lone score came on a 42-yard field goal by senior kicker Wyatt Ford, which tied the game 3-3 at the time.

Click here for last week’s Sports Shorts.