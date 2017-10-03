Death at the Rock Cafe

A meal at the Rock Cafe turned deadly Sunday, Oct. 1, at 10:21 a.m.

Officers received a call reporting a medical emergency at the on-campus eatery. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive 52-year-old male.

Officers performed basic CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in an attempt to revive the subject until the Big Rapids Rescue Team arrived.

The rescue team took over revival efforts, however, they were unable to save the subject.

The man was pronounced dead and removed from the scene.