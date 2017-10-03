News Briefs

Arts and Lectures

Historian and author Nell Painter will be presenting Oct. 6 from 7-9 p.m. in room 202 of the University Center. Tickets will be $5 for students and $7 for non-students. For more information, contact Sylvia Maixner at SylviaMaixner@ferris.edu.

CROP Hunger Walk

Join students and community members Oct. 8 from 12-4 p.m. in the IRC for a walk that will raise awareness for those without easy access to meals on a daily basis. Proceeds will go to those living in impoverished parts of the world. For more information, contact Greg Brunner at brunneg@ferris.edu.

Paint-A-Turtle

Delta Zeta will be hosting their annual Paint-A-Turtle event Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Campus Quad. Students can pay $1, $5, or $10 to soak one of the Delta Zeta sisters with water mixed with paint. All proceeds go to the Painted Turtle Camp in California, which is a summer camp for children with chronic or life threatening illnesses. For more information, contact Samantha Miller at (989) 251-9157.

