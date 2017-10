The Gold team edged out the Crimson team 4-3 in a shootout in the Bulldogs’ annual Crimson and Gold hockey scrimmage on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Ferris hockey will open its season on Friday, Oct. 6, at Western Michigan before hosting the Broncos the following day for their Saturday, Oct. 7, home opener at 7:07 p.m.

